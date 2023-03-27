PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews responded to a blaze over the weekend that started as a garage fire and spread to a home and truck in Preston.

The Preston Fire Department responded to the fire on Cedarcrest Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Video courtesy Norwich Firefighters Local 892

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they laid 1.75″ hose lines to the front of the house, followed by tankers, which nursed the scene.

Norwich, Mashantucket, East Great Plain, and Voluntown fire departments provided assistance.

Video courtesy Norwich Firefighters Local 892

The Preston Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app