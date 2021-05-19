Protesters gather outside the U.S. Coast Guard Academy ahead of Pres. Biden’s graduation address

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Protesters have gathered outside the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Wednesday morning where President Joe Biden is set to be the keynote speaker at the academy’s graduation.

The protesters were waving the Palestine flag and holding signs that read “Palestine is not for sale” and “Occupation is a crime”. They were additionally chanting “Hey Joe Biden you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Protesters gather outside the US Coast Guard Academy where President Biden will address graduates pic.twitter.com/Kd56qAkYpY — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) May 19, 2021

