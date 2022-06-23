NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 82 in Norwich is known not so affectionately as “crash alley.”

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, during the past five years, there have been an average of 100 crashes on this road with 35 injuries a year.

40% of them have been at areas where there are not any signal lights and 60% were at intersections where there were traffic lights.

To make this road safer, the DOT is suggesting there be six roundabouts on the mile and a half of road — three during the first phase and three during the second phase.

The public is going to have a chance to weigh in on this plan Thursday night but some already shared their opinions.

“Roundabouts I don’t think is a good idea because it’s gonna be more dangerous,” said Mary Coyer of Norwich.

“Six roundabouts in a mile and a third is overkill,” said Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom.

The DOT’s plan would make this four-lane two lanes, with one lane going each way and a median in the center. That means those coming out of these driveways or side streets would have to take a right and then if they wanted to turn around the other way, they would do so at the next roundabout.