Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard health officials are warning the public after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

A raccoon from the area between Van Tassel Dr. and Military Highway was tested and found to be positive for rabies on August 3.

The public is being warned to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stay animals.

Rabies is a deadly disease that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. Rabies can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes in contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin, or mucous membranes.

