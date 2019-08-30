Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Old Lyme

Raccoon poloskun, or the American raccoon (Procyon lotor). Raccoon can grab and hold objects with front paws, including washing food. The fur of the raccoon is thick, brownish-gray.

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– Health officials are warning Old Lyme residents after a raccoon tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

The Director of Health says that a raccoon from the area of Long Acre Lane was tested and found to be positive for the deadly disease.

The public is advised to refrain from feeding or approaching wild or stray animals in the town.

Rabies is a fatal disease that can infect pets and people but is mostly spread by wild and stray animals.

The virus lives in saliva and brain tissue of infected animals and can be spread by scratches or when saliva comes in contact with open wounds or mucous membranes.

Anyone with questions on rabies or the infected skunk can contact Ledge Light Health District at 448-4882 or the Animal Control Officer at 860-437-3047.