Rainbow flag raised in the City of Groton in celebration of Pride Month

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Cheers grew louder as the rainbow pride flag was raised at the municipal building in the City of Groton. Also at noon the Town of Groton simultaneously raised the pride flag at town hall. A show of unity and inclusion.

“We were talking about how the City of Groton was doing it as well and I got goose bumps,” said Rebecca Spera who is part of the Groton Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Collaboration which organized today’s Pride events.

She is an assistant librarian in town and says coming out at work has been life altering.

“I feel braver and more confident,” said Spera. “I feel lighter and I feel free.”

“Having support from the town, raising a flag to show that we are safe and welcome means more than they could ever know,” said Fitch Senior High School student Jasper Galouzis.

She spoke at the City of Groton ceremony where Groton Middle School students also gathered to celebrate Pride month. Public support for what may sometimes have lead to private struggles for those in LGBTQ community.

“It’s gonna’ show that times are changing and that we are normal people that shouldn’t be judged for who we love or who we identify as,” said Galouzis.

“Say it loud. Gay is proud,” Fitch Senior High School Student Madison Kite told the crowd which cheered outside the municipal building.

Middletown also raised a pride flag at City Hall just after noon and just after a ceremony dedicating a crosswalk along Main Street.

The flag painted across the entirety of the road incorporates the design of the Quasar Progress Pride Flag.

On this June first another rainbow could be seen in the skies over Groton where pride flags will fly for the entire month and where proclamations were read.

“And whereas the City of Groton believe that any family in any shape deserves a safe, happy, and supportive place to call home,” Mayor Keith Hedrick, (D) City of Groton, told the group gathered at the municipal building.