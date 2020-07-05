Rally held for Stonington inn employee injured by guests in racially-motivated attacked

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally was held outside the Stonington Police Department Sunday for an inn worker who was injured in a racially-motivated attack by guests in June.

A Peace and Justice Rally put on by Peace & Justice Group of Westerly and The Future NAACP South County, RI/Stonington, CT charter chapter began at 11 a.m. Sunday outside the police station

Their goals: to bring awareness to the attack on Crystal Caldwell by two inn guests and “demand that the Connecticut State Attorney General deem her violently-racist attack a hate crime, charge the 2 suspects to the full extent of the law, & have them extradited back to Connecticut, taken into custody, & held without bail.”

Caldwell, 59, was attacked twice by a couple from New York Friday, June 29 while at work at Mystic Quality Inn where she has been a desk clerk for seven years.

According to Caldwell, the man had complained that his hot water wasn’t working. When Caldwell attempted to assist him – offering to send someone to fix it or change his room – he and the woman he was with attacked her, calling her racial slurs including “monkey”.

While attempting to get ice for her injuries in the first attack, the couple returned for another attack, punching Caldwell, throwing her to the ground, and leaving her with a concussion among other injuries. It was this second attack that was caught on a security camera.

The State’s Attorney’s office signed warrants Friday for third-degree assault for the unidentified female suspect and second-degree assault for the unidentified male suspect. Police, however, have not been able to make the arrest as the couple ran from the hotel some time after the attack.

Caldwell also reports that she has received threatening Facebook messages from the couple since the attack.

Police say the pair will be identified when arrests have been made.