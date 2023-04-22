WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two drivers were injured, with one losing their life, early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 395, according to state police.

Police report that the two drivers were both heading north onto the Exit 5 on-ramp, one in front of the other, when the first driver, Matthew Kwasniewski, slowed down due to oncoming traffic. The second driver, David Mcelroy, continued on and collided with Kwasniewski’s vehicle.

Kwasniewski’s vehicle was sent into a tailspin and crashed into the center median of the Interstate 395 Exit 5 on-ramp. Mcelroy’s vehicle continued north until it hit the right shoulder of the same on-ramp.

David Mcelroy sustained facial and torso lacerations and was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich where he later passed away. Matthew Kwasniewski was also transported to Backus Hospital to be treated for head lacerations and back pain.

Anyone with further information on this incident is encouraged to call Troop E at (860) 848-6500.