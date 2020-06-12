Recreational businesses reopen for the season following delays due to pandemic

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London at Crocker’s Boatyard, two boats which usually let people come on board to enjoy a day out on the water, are kept in the off season.

One of the big boats is ‘The Argia’ which sets sail out of Mystic.

This year the season was shortened by the pandemic. But the crew is excited to get back out on the water and get people back on board.

Another boat, which will again be taking passengers on board, is the water taxi for the Thames River Heritage Park. It actually starts letting people come on board on Saturday.

This boat takes people across the Thames River. It goes to Fort Griswold, Fort Trumbull, downtown New London, and really lets people see all the historic sites from the water.

They can also hop off, enjoy the location and then hop back on again.

“We start at Fort Trumbull on the hour in New London, and then we go over to City Pier and we leave City Pier at 20 minute after the hour. And then we go over to Groton at Thames River Landing and we leave Thames River Landing at 40 minutes after the hour,” said Amy Perry, Director, Thames River Heritage Park.

‘The Argia’ is scheduled to set sail on June 26 but after this maintenance work is done it could be back in the water on Monday and then they have some work to do up top.