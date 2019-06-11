Referendum on town, school budgets in Preston

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) - The polls are still open in Preston for Tuesday's budget referendum.

Voters are deciding whether to approve a $12 million dollar school budget for next year, which includes funding for new paraprofessional positions and extra hours for the special education director.

They're also voting on a town budget that includes extra money to hire enough firefighters and EMT's to cover all shifts.

Polls are open until 8:00 p.m. at Preston Middle School.

