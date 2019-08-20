Relief for N. Stonington parents worried about bus stop changes

(WTNH) — Some parents put up yellow signs reading “NoSto It’s a NoGo 4 this bus stop #safetyfirst” to let the town know of their concerns with new bus stops which would have required students to walk at least a half a mile down Anna Farm Road East and two other narrow rural roads with no sidewalks.

“When it snows a car can barely get through,” said North Stonington parent Laura Mello.

Mello and her neighbors on Anna Farm Road East called News8 when they didn’t feel their concerns were being heard last week.

“Half a mile doesn’t seem like a lot until you start to do it on the icy roads in the winter time,” said Mello.

Since our story ran the town took action.

“We had the town Selectman and some of the Board of Education folks actually drive the routes this past weekend which was nice,” said Mello.

Today the families were told their bus route would be changed back to restore the original stops.

“We’re very happy,” said North Stonington parent Randy Holt.

Those stops are closer to the students’ homes.

“It’s going to be great being able to know that you’re safe at the end of my driveway,” said 7th grader Ryan Holt.

“Our board chair was very apologetic and did say that she understood our concerns,” said Mello.

Relief and appreciation Mello plans to share at Wednesday night’s board of education meeting.

Mello says the board is looking to put together a transportation study committee and wants parents involved. She and her husband have already signed up.

“I do think this is probably the very first start of a bigger plan they have in mind. So that’s why I’m on the transportation committee,” said Mello. “Or hopefully will be.”

School starts next Wednesday and that’s what she wants her kids to concentrate on now.

