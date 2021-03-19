Remaining distancing guidelines may hinder establishments from reaching 100% capacity

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants are now back at up to 100 percent capacity which could mean they can serve more people indoors. But not so at the Jealous Monk in Mystic.

“You know nothing changes,” said General Manager Mike Corso.

That’s because six-foot social distancing is still in place and there is a cap of eight people per table.

“Most of the time it’s a two top here and a two top down there takes these large tables,” said Corso.

That leaves several seats empty in between.

Jealous Monk has really made the most of its space both indoors and outdoors.

They’ve added tables to the patio and in the beer garden where there used to be giant Jenga games and corn hole they’ve added more tables and even igloos because right now with the COVID restrictions people can’t just walk around and play games anyway.

There is also no capacity limit now at Mystic Aquarium and Mystic Seaport.

“We have nineteen acres. That capacity hasn’t been an issue for us so that isn’t a real change for us because we’re an outdoor operation,” said Mystic Seaport Spokesperson Dan McFadden.

The museum’s buildings are fully open but with social distancing in place full capacity cannot be realized. At the Seaport’s planetarium however the sky’s getting closer to the limit. It can now open at 50 percent capacity.

“That’s a theatre so we’re now able to have 40 people in. We were only able to have 25 before,” said McFadden.

Any outdoor events like a concert on the green can now accommodate 200 people.

“For us the big change today is we’re just getting that much closer to normal,” said McFadden.

“Cases going down, weather getting warmer, more people vaccinated, more of the vulnerable people vaccinated which is really the most important part,” said Corso.

All factors which they hope lead to a much more normal tourism season this year.