Report: Developers withdraw application for Downtown Mystic redevelopment project

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–Plans for a massive development project in Downtown Mystic have been scrapped.

The Smiler’s Wharf Project was going to bring dozens of apartments, a hotel and a public plaza to the area in Stonington.

The Day reports the developers withdrew their application Tuesday.

They say they were caught off guard by all the opposition.

Developers say they will get more feedback from the community as they take another look at the project.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.