EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A bridge in East Lyme that carries I-95 traffic over Route 161 is now among 231 bridges in the state listed in poor condition.

That is according to a report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, which is a road contractor lobbying group. That group used federal standards to compile the list.

According to those federal standards, a bridge is considered structurally deficient if the deck, superstructure, or substructure is in poor condition or if a culvert below the bridge is in poor condition.

“I drive under it every day but I don’t even think about it. I don’t think most people do,” said Jennifer Mohr of Paw Print Pantry.

67,000 cars cross that bridge each day, according to the report.

Mohr is not too worried about the ranking.

“No, I’m just hoping they’re being preventative and taking care of it before it is an actual problem,” Mohr said.

Because federal standards were used, some of the bridges on this list are also on the state’s list of bridges in need of repair, including this one here in East Lyme as well as the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, both of which have upcoming projects in the works.

The southbound side of the Gold Star that connects New London and Groton recently underwent a big renovation and the northbound side is next. The three phase project will cost more than $300 million to complete.

The state plans to use some of the $5.38 billion it will receive under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law over the next five years to improve the state’s transportation system. That includes $561 million for bridge repairs.

Some of that money may be used for improvements to the East Lyme bridge which also includes widening the highway to three lanes.

“I’m concerned about how it’s going to affect my property since my property backs up to 95,” Mohr said.

The state has already purchased properties to make way for the new changes.