Report: Former Zappos CEO asked people to check on him in shed every 5 minutes prior to fatal fire

Tony Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh passed away in Connecticut. Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– There are new reports surrounding the mysterious death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, who died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in New London.

Hsieh was found inside a shed at the home. The Wall Street Journal reports that before he went inside, he asked people to check on him every five minutes and that he used a heater in the shed to reduce the oxygen level.

“The biggest question we have working on this case right now is the actual cause of the fire. What transpired in the room when the fire took place since there was only one person in the room at the time,” said Chief Peter Reichard, New London Police Department.

The Wall Street Journal also reports that Hsieh had been drinking, experimenting with drugs, had a fascination with fire, and had been depriving his body of food and oxygen.