GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are asking neighbors on Spring Street in Griswold to shelter in place Thursday night due to a disturbance at a home.

Troopers have been on scene since 5:45 p.m. for what they described as an isolated incident.

State police said the investigation remains “active, fluid and ongoing.”

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.