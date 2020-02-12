Restaurant says proposed plastic ban in Groton could jeopardize business

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton is another community looking to ban plastic bags and straws but it is also looking to ban polystyrene.

Chester’s Barbeque restaurant often uses single-use plastics, mainly because it doesn’t leak. They say this ban could greatly affect the bottom line.

Dakota Shepherd from Chester’s Barbeque said, “We spend in the thousands of dollars now as far as the dry storage products. It probably will double if it ends up getting changed.”

#Groton considers a ban on #plastics as well as #polystyrenes which Chester's Barbecue uses a lot. If the ban passes it could be a big change for the #BBQ restaurant pic.twitter.com/agbT2z7sxK — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) February 12, 2020

This ban of course is still being considered and there are also some exceptions built into the ordinance. Such as allowing supermarkets to use polystyrene sort of the flat packaging for pre-packaging any meats or seafoods.