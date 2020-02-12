Restaurant says proposed plastic ban in Groton could jeopardize business

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton is another community looking to ban plastic bags and straws but it is also looking to ban polystyrene.

Chester’s Barbeque restaurant often uses single-use plastics, mainly because it doesn’t leak. They say this ban could greatly affect the bottom line.

Dakota Shepherd from Chester’s Barbeque said, “We spend in the thousands of dollars now as far as the dry storage products. It probably will double if it ends up getting changed.”

This ban of course is still being considered and there are also some exceptions built into the ordinance. Such as allowing supermarkets to use polystyrene sort of the flat packaging for pre-packaging any meats or seafoods.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London police: Grandparents being targeted in new scam

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New London police: Grandparents being targeted in new scam"

State pier project to bring more jobs, offshore wind center to New London

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State pier project to bring more jobs, offshore wind center to New London"

Ledyard police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on pro-Trump signs near school

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ledyard police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on pro-Trump signs near school"

Stonington police stop wrong-way driver on Interstate 95

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stonington police stop wrong-way driver on Interstate 95"

RI teacher charged with sexually assaulting minor in Killingly

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "RI teacher charged with sexually assaulting minor in Killingly"

Operation Fresh Start provides suitcases and bags for children in foster care

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Fresh Start provides suitcases and bags for children in foster care"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss