New London

Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for trafficking Fentanyl through Connecticut

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 10:19 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 10:19 PM EDT

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) - A Rhode Island man is heading to prison for trafficking two pounds of Fentanyl through Connecticut.

29-year-old Alcides Alba-Gomez was sentenced to more than two years on Friday.

He and another man were stopped on I-95 in Old Lyme in 2017.

A police dog found the drugs in the car.

Police said the two men were heading back to Rhode Island after picking up the drugs in New York.

They say the Fentanyl was worth about a million dollars.

