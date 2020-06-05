Rise Up Mystic rallies for change in support of Black Lives Matter

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Demonstrators gathered again near the flag pole in downtown Mystic on Thursday in support of the Black Lives Matters movement.

The demonstration is taking place each day this week at noon and is organized by Rise Up Mystic.

The group describes itself as a grassroots group of progressive-minded local residents who support Black Lives Matters. More demonstrators have been gathering each day. They started with 35 on Monday and ended up with 250 on Wednesday.

“It seems to me that it’s a time to just listen to what Black America is crying out for. They’re asking us to listen and we’re here to listen and let them know that we’re part of this and recognize that Black Lives Matter,” Jason Hime,

The gathering is scheduled to take place between noon and 1 p.m., but organizers say on Wednesday people were on the corner until 5 p.m.