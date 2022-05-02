BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH) — Small businesses like Sanjero Trucking are being greatly affected by the rise in diesel fuel prices.

In some parts of Connecticut, diesel is more than $6.00 a gallon, when just several months ago, it could be found at less than $3.00 a gallon.

The owners of Sanjero Trucking said it is now operating at a loss, which is what most companies are doing as well as charging a surcharge for fuel, and of course, that affects many other businesses as well.

“The price is going up because of the raw materials and we’re getting fuel surcharges on all our material coming in,” said Stan Bush with Red’s Building Supplies.

“Higher prices at the grocery store, at the gas station, at the clothing store, you name it,” said Joe Sculley with the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut.

The Acosta family hopes to get some relief in the next few weeks with a drop in diesel fuel prices or an increase in shipping rates. Just a couple of months ago, they said they were getting $3.30 per mile. Now, they’re getting $2.30 a mile.