GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton fire officials rescued a person from the Mystic River on Thursday, authorities said.

Groton police responded to a home around 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a male with a dog who had broken a window at a residence in Mystic.

Police said the 911 caller said the male had entered the Mystic River while officers were en route to the location.

After officers arrived on scene, officers located the male attempting to cross the river and the dog running free on River Road.

Police noticed the male struggled to swim in the cold water and strong current. Police then called for additional first-responder resources for assistance.

Connecticut State Police, Stonington police, the Old Mystic Fire Department, Mystic River Ambulance and paramedics from L+ M Hospital responded to the scene.

Members of the Old Mystic Fire Department entered the river to rescue the male in the water. Officials safely made their way to the male’s location and brought him to shore.

The male was then transported to L+M Hospital for further evaluation.

Officials said no injuries were reported from the incident.

Police said the dog was safely captured and is in good health. The canine is being held at Groton Animal Control.

According to authorities, the male who jumped in the river is connected to an investigation into an evading motor vehicle crash. Police said the crash involved a grey passenger vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on the crash or river rescue is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.