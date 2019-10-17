Road closed in Stonington after tree falls on house

Stonington, Conn. (WTNH) – Stonington Fire department is warning residents that Water Street is closed due to a fallen tree.

Firefighters said that the area of Water Street between Broad Street and High Street is closed after a tree fell into a home. Other partial lane closures are in effect around the area as well due to more fallen tress and down power lines.

According to the fire department, Lords Point also has many road closures and power outages and at this time there is no ETA on when the power will be restored.

Firefighters also ask homeowners to remain inside and to not try and clean up their yard until the weather clears up. As of right now the high winds are set to continue and the Stonington Fire Department believes that more trees and power lines will fall.

Stonington asks that everyone please use extreme caution outside. If you see anything dangerous please call 911 and if you have any further questions about the storm please reach out and call (860) 535-0329.