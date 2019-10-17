Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Road closed in Stonington after tree falls on house

New London

by: Taylor Sniffen (WTNH.com Intern)

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy of Stonington Fire Department

Stonington, Conn. (WTNH) – Stonington Fire department is warning residents that Water Street is closed due to a fallen tree.

Firefighters said that the area of Water Street between Broad Street and High Street is closed after a tree fell into a home. Other partial lane closures are in effect around the area as well due to more fallen tress and down power lines.

According to the fire department, Lords Point also has many road closures and power outages and at this time there is no ETA on when the power will be restored.

Firefighters also ask homeowners to remain inside and to not try and clean up their yard until the weather clears up. As of right now the high winds are set to continue and the Stonington Fire Department believes that more trees and power lines will fall.

Stonington asks that everyone please use extreme caution outside. If you see anything dangerous please call 911 and if you have any further questions about the storm please reach out and call (860) 535-0329.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

New climate change exhibit opens at CT Science Center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New climate change exhibit opens at CT Science Center"

More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT"

More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT"

Sexist Facebook comments against New Britain mayor cause disaffection for Democratic council candidate

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexist Facebook comments against New Britain mayor cause disaffection for Democratic council candidate"

Snacks, crafts, and jam-packed Halloween fun at Pumpkin Palooza in Berlin

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Snacks, crafts, and jam-packed Halloween fun at Pumpkin Palooza in Berlin"

'I'm not okay': 911 call released in case of bus driver who locked passenger in a luggage compartment

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'I'm not okay': 911 call released in case of bus driver who locked passenger in a luggage compartment"
More Hartford

Storm knocks down trees, power lines in southeastern CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm knocks down trees, power lines in southeastern CT"

More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT"

More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT"

Storm forces historic presidential yacht to dock in New London

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm forces historic presidential yacht to dock in New London"

Floating White House - USS Sequoia

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Floating White House - USS Sequoia"

State child advocate recommends changes to New London schools following sex abuse allegations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State child advocate recommends changes to New London schools following sex abuse allegations"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss