EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Neck State Park’s swimming area was closed Tuesday due to a poor water quality report from CT DEEP.

During the 2020 summer season, CT DEEP is testing state park coastal beaches periodically for water quality.

CT DEEP says they will retest the waters at Rocky Neck Wednesday, July 15, and will have results Thursday.

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, and Silver Sands State Park in Milford remain open.