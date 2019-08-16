Route 85 in Colchester reopened after fatal accident

COLCHESTER, Conn (WTNH) — Route 85 near Homonick Road in Colchester has reopened after a fatal motorcycle accident closed the road for over four hours, according to state police.
The Department of Transportation reported the area closed around 3:10 p.m. due to the motorcycle accident.
The cause of the accident is not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.