HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- A Connecticut State Police Trooper was injured Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver struck the cruiser on Interstate 91 in the area of Exit 33.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., a CSP Trooper observed a wrong-way driver in a dark-colored Toyota sedan traveling southbound in the right lane on I-91 northbound in the area of Exit 35.