NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Sailfest is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend onto downtown New London for the three-day festival. In addition to the vendors, there are rides, games, a beer garden, and lots of entertainment.

Restaurants and stores are expecting a boost in business from these crowds.

“We have had repeat customers that have come during Sailfest and tried our food, and they were like, ‘oh yeah, we’re coming back,” Jose Martinez with Thames Landing Oyster House said.

City officials want people to have a fun and safe time. Members of the New London Police Department Union have expressed their concerns about security during the festival. Local, federal, and state law enforcement agencies are teaming up this weekend.

Festival-goers can expect a little different layout for the vendors and rides at Waterfront Park, and they will no longer be allowed to leave strollers, coolers, or backpacks unattended. People are asked to leave pets at home, and any personal items must be carried in a clear plastic bag.

