(WTNH) – DEEP officials have announced that multiple state parks have closed on Monday, July 4, due to a full-capacity parking lot.
Parks that are currently closed include:
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Conn.
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington, Conn.
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Conn.
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, Conn.
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, Conn.
So far, all of the parks listed are solely closed due to hitting full capacity.
