(WTNH) – DEEP officials have announced that multiple state parks have closed on Monday, July 4, due to a full-capacity parking lot.

Parks that are currently closed include:

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Conn.

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington, Conn.

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Conn.

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, Conn.

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, Conn.

So far, all of the parks listed are solely closed due to hitting full capacity.

News 8 will continue to update this story should more parks close due to any reason.