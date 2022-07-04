(WTNH) – DEEP officials have announced that multiple state parks have closed on Monday, July 4, due to a full-capacity parking lot.

Parks that are currently closed include:

  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Conn.
  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington, Conn.
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Conn.
  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, Conn.
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, Conn.

So far, all of the parks listed are solely closed due to hitting full capacity.

News 8 will continue to update this story should more parks close due to any reason.