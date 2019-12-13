Salvation Army short of local volunteers to man the kettles

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– This is the closet here at the Salvation Army in New London where they keep all the kettles for the kettle campaign.

Ideally they would like to see this closet completely empty and all these kettles at local businesses but this year they cannot do that because they don’t have enough volunteers or people to man the kettles.

They say they have 17 locations which they usually man. Today though the busiest day, Friday, they only have nine of those places manned.

They are looking ideally for volunteers who can man the kettles and just ring the bell, be joyous for the holiday season, and get some donations because these donations actually make up 60 percent of the funding used for the programs here at the Salvation Army.

They also however say they will pay someone to do it. About $11 an hour. So if there’s someone out there who would like to work a four or eight hour shift they can also do that and make a little extra money for the holidays.

“They just need to be friendly. They just need to show the joy of the season.

Say ‘Merry Christmas, happy holiday.’ Let them know that there’s somebody there that is looking out for the community,” said Capt. Jose Borrero, New London Salvation Army.

If you’re interested in manning one of the kettles and helping out the Salvation Army during this holiday season you can contact folks here online or through their Facebook page or give them a call. They’re always looking for more volunteers.