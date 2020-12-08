Santa to ride through some CT towns on sleigh for safe visit at a distance amid pandemic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a sleigh in which Santa will be riding through the streets of Stonington Wednesday. The following Wednesday next week he will be doing the same through the streets of Groton. This is all thanks to the Mystic Fire Department which will be pulling the sleigh.

It’s also thanks to the North Stonington Fire Department which built this sleigh, and they will be bringing Santa around the streets of North Stonington on Saturday as well.

This is all being done to try to bring some holiday cheer to the children in those towns while keeping a safe social distance. Other communities are doing similar things. In fact up in Middletown they have a sleigh which was built by Kid City and that allows kids to actually visit with Santa Claus but stay a safe distance away.

“It’s got a nice piece of plexiglass that’s between Santa, which is on a Vespa. We’re very different than typical with the reindeer. But it’s 2020 so we can be different with that, but there’s a big piece like I said there’s plexiglass. So there’s about twelve feet of difference between the sleigh and Santa,” said Johnana Bond, V.P. Middlesex Chamber of Commerce.

This is how a lot of communities are doing it. They aren’t necessarily advertising it because they don’t want to draw a big crowd. So you may have to ask around or make some calls or you may just be surprised if you see a sleigh go by.