NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Scammers are targeting dentists in Norwich, claiming that they owe court fines, police warned on Wednesday. The scammers are also calling residents claiming to have a public service announcement.

In both cases, the Norwich Police Department’s phone number has been spoofed, according to officers. Spoofing happens when information on a caller ID shows that it’s from a certain person or department, when it’s actually from a different number.

The scam targeting dentist officers claims that someone missed a subpoena, and therefore owe money. If they don’t pay, the scammers threaten that the victim will be arrested. The Norwich Police Department said that it doesn’t issue subpoenas, fines related to subpoenas and doesn’t threaten to arrest people for an unpaid fine.

The public service announcement doesn’t include extra information. Norwich police said the department only issues public service announcements through the Everbridge system.