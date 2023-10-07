OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Authorities report that a school bus driver in Old Lyme was arrested Friday for intentionally hitting a taxi while children were in both vehicles.

The incident occurred at 69 Lyme St., just before dismissal at 11:20 a.m. Friday morning. Witnesses told State Police that an M&J School Bus carrying nine students, all minors, and a coach repeatedly struck the rear of a Curtain Transportation Taxi.

The driver of the bus, 74-year-old William Slivinski of Old Lyme, is reported to have hit the taxi at least five times with the front of the school bus. Following investigations, police report that the taxi was carrying one minor at the time of the accident.

Both vehicles left the scene following the accident and both drivers were charged with Evading Responsibility. Slivinski was also charged with Reckless Driving and nine counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. He is due to appear in court October 17th.