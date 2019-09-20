Sea Grant receives federal money for shellfishing projects

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– This seaweed was just picked from the waters here at Groton’s Avery Point. Now this grows wild.



But there are also seaweed farmers in the state which are part of a growing aquaculture industry in the state.

Sea Grant just received two million dollars in federal money to help those fisherman as well as other shell fisherman which are all facing some challenges.

“Sharing ideas across state lines I think would really benefit everybody because everyone can learn from one another,” said Anoushka Concepcion, Sea Grant.

Sea Grant will be establishing a national hub for the seaweed industry right here in Connecticut and we’re told there are nine states where seaweed is grown.