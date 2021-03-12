Seal Watch Tours on the LI Sound resuming Saturday

FISHERS ISLAND, N.Y. (WTNH) — Activities are picking back up along the Connecticut shoreline after a year of the pandemic.

Project Oceanology’s Seal Watch Tours made a dry-run Friday in preparation for tours to resume Saturday.

News 8 was welcome aboard the Enviro Lab 3 to head out with to Fishers Island. It was clear to see, everyone was excited to be back out on the water.

“It’s been a long time. It feels great,” said Project Oceanology Executive Director Jim McCauley.

“Sometimes, if it’s like a nice calm day we’ll actually hear them making grunting noises and kind of telling each other off,” Marine Science Educator Marissa Gustafson said.

Because of the pandemic protocols, these cruises run at half capacity, which is about 28 passengers. Normally if this boat was filled with those people, there’s not a lot of room to social distance because of the size of the boat, so everyone has to wear their masks at all times.

On top of that, most of the seal watch tours are pretty much sold out. However, there are other summer and sunset cruises Project Oceanology has to offer that still have some availability. Their summer camps also have plenty of room for young explorers. Find out more at Oceanology.org.