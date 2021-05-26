Search is on for ‘cat burglar’ who stole disc-shaped feline sculpture in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The search is on for a cat burglar so to speak in New London.

Someone stole a disc-shaped sculpture – which featured images of cats including one peaking out of the center. It was part of a ‘Sculpture Mile’ in the city installed by the non-profit Hollycroft Foundation.

The cement sculpture was taken from in front of the Title IX (nine) pop-up book store next to the Garde Arts Center.

Steve Siegel of Garde Arts Center told News 8, “We are like the cultural Mecca of southeastern Connecticut. We have great art all over the place so it doesn’t surprise me that we’ve cultivated even among the criminal element a sophisticated taste for fine art. It was disappointing that it was taken.”

The Hollycroft Foundation is offering a $500 reward for the sculpture’s return.