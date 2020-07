NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A search is underway for a suspect connected to a shooting in Norwich, a Connecticut State Police source told News 8.

News 8 has learned that the shooting happened near Baltic and Broad streets. Crews also said Lake Street was blocked off by police.

The investigation also took officials to Lisbon, where they were searching for the suspect, sources also said.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.