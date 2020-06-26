Security guards patrolling local, private beaches

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has called Connecticut’s beaches some of the state’s most beautiful and treasured assets.

During this pandemic, the beaches never closed except for when there was overcrowding.

In May, DEEP issued an operations plan for state parks, which included social distancing and limiting the size of groups, so unless you arrive early, you might be out of luck.

When those state beaches, like Rocky Neck State Park, in East Lyme, reach capacity, private beaches start seeing people try to set up there instead.

There are a number of private beaches nearby — like Attawan Beach and Black Point Beach — that discourage non-residents from coming partly because it makes it more difficult to social distance.

“We haven’t had any problems with passes or anything,” said Vann Moffett, a security guard at Black Point Beach. “We’ve been checking cars for parking passes, and even the ones that don’t, they usually are Black Point cars. They have the bumper sticker; they just don’t have the hanging tag.”

Moffett said he hasn’t seen many non-residents trying to get on the beach.

“Everyone seems to be either a guest of their grandparents or uncles…they’re renting or just bought the house, or they’ve been coming for years,” he said.

So far, nobody has tried to run past Moffett and blend in with the groups.