MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look at the penguin chicks born at Mystic Aquarium just last week.

Because African penguins are endangered, the staff were very excited to see the little guys and possibly gals — they really won’t know the gender until a blood test is taken later on — poke their heads through their shells.

For now, the chicks are staying with their parents in a nesting area. They are taken out by the husbandry staff every couple of days to be weighed and looked at just to make sure they’re doing well. Other than that, they really let the parents take care of them just as they would in the wild.

“The chick stays with the parents so the parents will rear that chick,” Dr. Chelsea Anderson with Mystic Aquarium said. “We feed the parents just like normal and then they actually regurgitate to feed the chick several times a day.”

The chicks will remain in this nesting room with their parents for the next three to four months until they are fully grown. At that time, the public will be able to see them.

