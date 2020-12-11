Sen. Blumenthal calls for funding for info outreach, training ahead of healthcare workers getting COVID-19 vaccine

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WNTH) — From quick development of the COVID-19 vaccine to emergency approvals and soon the immunization of frontline healthcare and hospital workers, the race to defeat the pandemic has been at full speed.

“This seismic scientific feat will save countless lives,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal who held a press conference on Zoom with health experts from Trinity Health of New England.

The senator is pushing legislation that could help fund things like the ultra-cold freezer at Trinity Health’s St. Francis Hospital in Hartford which can store 600,000 vials.

“One vial can vaccinate up to five people so that’s almost for the entire state,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer for Trinity Health of New England. “That’s 3-million doses that we can store.”

“I have proposed a minimum of $8.4 billion which includes training personnel and providing for the supply chain and other logistical challenges,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

It could also help pay for an education campaign he hopes can clear up myths and misconceptions.

“It is not a live virus and in no way interferes in our DNA and our genetic make up,” said Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, Chief of Infectious Disease at St. Francis Hospital.

Health experts from Trinity Health say the vaccine which was tested on tens of thousands of people is safe and effective.

“Vaccines are not effective until they are in people’s arms,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

Once there is widespread availability of the vaccine they hope enough people get vaccinated so they can reach herd immunity. But that could take several months.

“Masking, physically distancing, practicing hand hygiene is critically important all the way until we get the vaccine to 60 to 80 percent of America’s population which will mean all the way into next year,” said Dr. Hussain.

To reach that herd immunity Senator Blumenthal says there must be a massive outreach involving trusted people in the community like clergy and physicians who can reach people who may be hesitant to be vaccinated.