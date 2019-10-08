Sen. Murphy takes walking tour to highlight New London businesses

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Chris Murphy is taking a walking tour in New London and he’s talking to local business owners as well as some of the city officials.

He says he does something like this once or twice a year and he really just likes to come down and see what’s happening there. All the different new things happening like the Coast Guard Museum which he says is on its way.

There are also other economic advances like Electric Boat hiring more workers which has actually lead to a housing boom in the city.

The senator says in addition to those big projects helping out small businesses in New London there’s other things he can do in Washington like increasing workers wages.

“What we’ve found in cities that have raised the minimum wage is that everybody does better because yeah employers have to pay a little bit more to their workers but everybody then has more money in their pocket and they spend it in the local economy,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut.



After leaving New London, the senator heads to the Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton to take a look at what they’re doing over there with the manufacturing pipeline and the training going on at that high school.