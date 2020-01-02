Sendoff ceremony for CT National Guardsmen deploying to work with Joint Task Force Guantanamo

New London

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A bittersweet start to the new year for some members of the Connecticut National Guard; they are being deployed.

A sendoff ceremony was held in Windsor Locks Thursday for military police officers based in Niantic.

It is the last time they will see their families until they return from overseas.

Lt. Colonel Donald Chiverton told News 8 it’s tough to have to leave at this time of year, but “it’s what soldiers do.”

“It’s not just us in the green suits that are affected. Family members are affected by this and they’re very very supportive.”

– Lt. Col. Donald Chiverton, CT National Guard

The military police will spend several weeks training in Texas before heading out to work on The Joint Task Force Guantanamo and Operation Enduring Freedom.

No word on how long they’ll be gone.

