OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Serious injuries were reported as the result of a motorcycle crash on Tuesday in Old Lyme, according to Connecticut State Police.

A preliminary report showed a motorcycle crashed just before 4 p.m. on Shore Road.

Troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash and found a victim with serious injuries.

The driver was transported to a local hospital by LIFE STAR.

The Connecticut State Police crash reconstruction unit responded to the scene.

Route 156 was shut down at Mile Creek Road and Bailey Road following the crash.