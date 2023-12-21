PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Serious injuries were reported following a shooting involving a police officer Thursday night in Stonington, according to state police.

Troopers went to a home on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington at around 7:30 p.m. to serve a felony arrest warrant held by the Norwich Police Department and a search warrant in an ongoing investigation.

An officer-involved shooting occurred as troopers attempted to serve the warrants, state police said, and serious injuries have been reported.

Information on who was injured and the extent of injuries was not immediately known.

According to state police, there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.