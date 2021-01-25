Several cars line up at new CT Food Bank, Foodshare distribution site in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A number of cars lined up on Monday morning at the new Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare distribution site in Norwich.

Among those volunteering at the site Monday were second district U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney. He says a recently passed COVID aid bill will help ease the burden of food insecurity and provide more funding to the Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare.

The Norwich food distribution site is open on Monday’s only. The site in East Hartford at Rentschler Field is open Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There’s a site in Norwalk on Wednesday’s at Calf Pasture Beach from 9 to noon. And a site in New London opens Friday afternoon at Saint Mary Star of Sea Church from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

