Shelter in place, evacuation orders in place near trailer park in Groton where PD responding to report of despondent male

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple police departments have responded to a trailer park in Groton on reports of a despondent male Sunday afternoon.

Groton Police report their patrol division responded to 1260 North Road, the Long Cove Trailer Park, for a despondent male just after 4:30 p.m.

Police say, surrounding trailers were evacuated and local residents were instructed to shelter in place in a safe location for the duration of the incident as a precautionary measure.

There are no reported injuries at this time.  

Groton Police and State Police ESU personnel are both on the scene and “are continuing to attempt to establish contact with the individual.”

When reached for comment, Groton police would not release a comment on the incident.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

