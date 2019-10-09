Breaking News
Shipyard workers’ union at Electric Boat approves contract

New London

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
electric-boat_408425

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A shipyard workers’ union has overwhelmingly approved a new contract with raises and pension increases for eligible employees at General Dynamics Electric Boat.

The Day reports the Metal Trades Council passed the four-year contract Tuesday despite opposition from some members who said they wanted a better deal.

The union represents about 2,700 shipyard workers, including boilermakers, office and professional employees.

More than 2,100 members voted and more than 85% approved the contract.

Electric Boat has facilities in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Some union members wanted more than a 3% raise. About 100 union members picketed outside the shipyard Saturday during a submarine christening ceremony.

Electric Boat told employees that the contract offer is one of the most competitive in the region and for all shipbuilders. The terms are effective immediately.

