Shoppers find different ways to deal with plastic bag tax

(WTNH)–The tax on one-time use plastic bags affects a lot more than grocery stores.

Restaurants and major chain retailers like Target also have to charge the new tax which went into effect August 1.

“It’s nice, a lot of the stores have the signs letting you know ahead of time so it’s not a surprise,” said Target customer Sarah Woodin.

The new ten cent tax was certainly no surprise to Woodin and her mother Cindy. They brought in their own reusable bags to Target to avoid it.

“We just decided today we would bring them and not get charged the ten cents or whatever,” said Cindy Woodin.

They had a whole trunkful of recyclable bags filled to the brim after shopping at several stores.

“We usually use the recyclable bags for the grocery store but today’s the first day we used them at other places,” said Sarah Woodin.

Tonya King knew about the tax but forgot her reusable bags in her car.

“There’s a plastic bag fee right there,” said King who showed News 8 the ten cent charge on her receipt.

“I’m also a head cashier at Lowe’s so we got rid of our bags last night,” said King who had to take a plastic bag at Target. “I did [pay the tax]. Got a little more than I could carry today.”

“We got the laundry baskets. We were like we might as well just put them in the laundry baskets and not pay the ten… cents for the bag,” said Target customer Kiera McCarthy.

“I mean you don’t really need a bag,” added her friend Morgan Staehle. “I mean you have the carriage to help you push it out and just put it in your car.”

At Forever 21 in the Crystal Mall they are giving out red bags to customers who don’t bring in their own.

“Please reuse or recycle at a participating store,” said Syarah Reyes who read what was printed on the new bags. “So you can use them at any store if you want. We’re not charging anybody for them.”

Restaurants are also required to do so if their ‘to go’ orders are put in plastic bags. Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock in New London decided to switch to paper bags to avoid having to charge the tax.

The owner of Capt. Scott’s says she also decided to switch to paper bags so she didn’t have to deal with any extra paperwork which comes with the new tax on plastic.