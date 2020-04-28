Shops, restaurants in Olde Mistick Village hope to reopen for tourism season

by: Tina Detelj

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– In Mystic, we are at Olde Mistick Village where on a day like today, we would normally see 2,000 or more people walking around the village.

Now there are a few people at the duck pond but for the most part the walkways are clear and most of the businesses are closed.

Some have been able to survive by selling things online, while others are shut down completely.

There are some restaurants however, which have been able to stay open for take out service but all of them are hoping for a more normal tourism season when they can reopen again.

“We are planning on the rules changing, as far as distancing inside the restaurant,” said Stefan Ambrosch, Mango’s Pizza.

“I know we’ll have to rearrange how things are. Maybe limit how many people are in. But it would be great to see families again coming in and enjoying like they usually do,” said Jennifer Beaudro, Extra Virgin & Sticky Solutions.

Folks here in the village are also taking advantage of this shutdown and they are building a new patio in front of Mango’s Pizza, which they really wouldn’t be able to do if all the people were needing to go in and out of this entrance.

