Shoreline businesses heat up along with the weather

(WTNH)–On hot sunny days, business at Sea View Snack Bar heats up and so does the kitchen.

The Mystic restaurant really gets cooking almost immediately after the windows open for lunch.

It serves up all the summertime favorites like lobster rolls, fried clams, burgers, and fries with a view of the Mystic River.

“It’s our 43rd year so most are familiar… know that there’s a breeze here so the hot weather’s good,” said Sea View Snack Bar manager Michelle Woodmansee. “Better than the rain for sure.”

“It’s absolutely cooler on the water,” said Jeff Jodoin, owner of Adventure Mystic LLC. “There’s a little bit of a breeze. It’s very nice.”

Adventure Mystic is just down the river and sees its paddle board and kayak business heat up when the sun shines.

“The warmer the weather the more people,” said Jodoin.

They get seasoned kayakers along with first-time paddle boarders who they sometimes see lose their balance and get dunked in the water.

“We do but I”m pretty sure in this weather they’re just diving in to get some refreshment,” said Jodoin.

The Carousel Shops at Sound View Beach in Old Lyme is a hot spot for floats and other beach supplies while The Boardwalk in Olde Mistick Village boasts a round beach party towel and lots of refreshments.

Many come in for the freshly squeezed lemonade and other boardwalk favorites.

“Like fried dough, french fries, milk shakes, things like that,” said The Boardwalk manager Laura Holley.

Back at Sea View Snack Bar summer continues to sizzle as burgers and hot dogs fill the grill.

The hottest item on the menu though is actually cold. The lobster roll is always the best seller.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.