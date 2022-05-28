NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shoreline East train stopped running on Saturday after the storm caused a tree to fall and set a wire on fire, the Connecticut Department of Transportation said.

According to CT DOT, a tree was loosened by the storm and fell on a wire at Shaws Cove near New London. A fire erupted, causing the Shoreline East Train to stop. During the incident, around 500 people were on the train and needed to be relocated by bus.

No injuries were reported.

CT DOT said that there is no timetable for when the train will be running again, but recommends people check Amtrak and CTRides for alternate routes.

