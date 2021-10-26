Shoreline towns work to avoid flooding as storm moves through Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Water has already made its way over a few roads in Old Saybrook and it’s not even high tide yet.

Here along the shoreline, not only are they dealing with possible flooding but also the high winds. Trees have already come down and power has been knocked out in some places.

Some towns are hoping to avoid flooding where they can and they’re doing that by clearing storm drains where leaves have clogged them up so the water can freely flow down them.

“Definitely some people aren’t realizing just how deep the water is… have in the past gotten stuck in the middle of the road,” said Bill Nesbitt of Old Saybrook.

Having a lot of rain and high winds along the shoreline is always a tough combination, especially if that wind is coming off the water off Long Island Sound.

Fortunately, News 8 was told the winds later on tonight will be coming from the north, so those homes right along the shoreline will hopefully not get hammered as they have during past coastal storms.